Why are rent prices in UK tipped to surge 15% in next five years?

Experts predict rent prices in the UK will rocket 15% over the next five years.

They say it's not because of Brexit or the rate of inflation, so what do they think will cause this to happen?

Why are rent prices likely to increase?

Well whilst the demand from tenants continues to soar - the supply of new rental property is diminishing, according to industry experts.

Many smaller-scale landlords are selling their properties following tax changes which have made buy-to-let properties less profitable