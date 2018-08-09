Unionism needs to wake up to prospect of united Ireland – Nesbitt

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt said unionism needs to wake up over the prospect of a united Ireland.

The former UUP leader also challenged nationalist and republican leaders to tell unionists that they are wanted in a united Ireland.

His comments came during a debate at St Mary’s University College as part of the West Belfast Festival.

A panel of four from a unionist background, chaired by commentator David McCann, debated whether there would be a warm house for unionists in a united Ireland.

The discussion came after comments by former DUP leader Peter Robinson urged unionists to prepare for the possibility of a united Ireland.

While DUP leader Arlene Foster stood by Mr Robinson, DUP MP Sammy Wilson described the remarks as “dangerous”.

Mr Nesbitt said unionists are not good at building relationships.

“I have heard you legitimately for many years express your desire for a new unitary state on this island, recently I have also heard people talk about protecting the rights of the unionist, British community, but what I haven’t heard is, ‘we want you’,” he told the audience.

“For me, it’s not about talking about border polls or new constitutional arrangements, it’s about relationships.

“There is a lack of trust building between the parties at Stormont at the minute, and if you don’t have trust, you can’t do politics.

“I think for unionism, we are not very good at building relationships.

“Unionism should be engaging because you have to engage with what you are uncomfortable with.

“We also have to look at how we protect unionist and British culture and identity.”

Mr Nesbitt also spoke about how he had built a relationship with former deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness on a walk around Stormont, revealing that he had once told the senior Sinn Fein man something which could have ended his own career.

He said Mr McGuinness had kept his confidence, and described him as a “man of political integrity”.