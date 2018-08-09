What the papers say – August 9

Boris Johnson’s controversial comments about burkas continue to top the headlines on Thursday. The Daily Mirror brands the former foreign secretary a “pariah”, and reports that at least 15 Tories have publicly demanded he apologise for his remarks.

His burka broadside has plunged the Conservative party into civil war, says the Daily Mail, as the paper reports that a snap opinion poll suggested most voters supported his stance.

The i reports that senior Tories have vowed to quit the party if Mr Johnson becomes prime minister.

And the Daily Telegraph says Ruth Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, led fresh criticism of Mr Johnson by saying that Muslim women who wear burkas should be defended in the same way as Christians who wear crucifixes.

Meanwhile, The Times leads with the news that the US is to impose new sanctions on Russia after concluding that it was responsible for the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The Guardian reports that the pound has slumped to its lowest level against the dollar and the euro this year amid fears of a no-deal Brexit, while the Daily Express carries warnings from campaigners that a rise in energy prices will lead to more winter deaths.

The Sun claims the man accused of murdering midwife Samantha Eastwood was attacked while on remand in prison.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that Saudi Arabia is selling Canadian assets as it escalates its response to Ottawa’s criticism of a female activist’s arrest.

The Metro features the story of an NHS nurse who was badly burned when a psychiatric patient tipped boiling water over her face.

And the Daily Star claims two Coronation Street actors are being targeted by a stalker asking for pictures of their feet.