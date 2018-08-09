Writers speaking at the Edinburgh book festival 'humiliated' by visa process

The Edinburgh International Book Festival is part of the Scottish capital’s annual festival season. Credit: PA

The UK’s reputation as a global arts venue could be seriously damaged if the problems some overseas artists have in obtaining visas worsen after Brexit, Edinburgh International Book Festival's director has warned. Nick Barley said some writers due in the Scottish capital had been "humiliated" by the measures they had to get permission to enter the country. He explained one author had to supply his marriage certificate, his daughter’s birth certificate and bank statements, before then being sent for biometric testing.

Sir Sean Connery launched his book at the festival almost 10 years ago. Credit: PA

The literary celebration is due to get under way on Saturday, but Barley said they are still to get visas for four people scheduled to take part. Speakers at the book festival this year include Chelsea Clinton, the daughter Bill and Hilary Clinton, as well as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, former prime minister Gordon Brown and Maria Alyokhina of the Russian protest punk band Pussy Riot. Scotland Street Press, an independent book publisher said on Twitter it has taken five months for author Tania Skarynkina to get her visa.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Kenny MacAskill, former Scottish justice secretary discusses Lockerbie at the Edinburgh International Festival. Credit: PA

Barley said that most of those who have had difficulties this year have been authors from the Middle East and parts of Africa. But he warned: "Unless we act quickly after Brexit, this problem might also come to Europe. "I foresee after Brexit we may have similar issues with authors and musicians coming form Europe. If that happens then we do seriously damage our chances of putting on a genuinely international festival.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Scotland's Makar, Jackie Kay. Credit: PA

"We want to put Scottish writers and artists on the international stage, but we have to be able to create the international stage on which to celebrate the Scottish work too," Barley added. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has tweeted about the issue, saying: "The UK government needs to get it sorted."