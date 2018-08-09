Zimbabwe opposition leader charged after asylum bid fails

Senior Zimbabwean opposition figure Tendai Biti has been charged with inciting public violence and declaring unofficial election results, as fears grew about a government crackdown following the disputed July 30 election. The court appearance followed dramatic events in which Mr Biti fled to Zambia, was denied asylum and was handed over to Zimbabwean security forces in defiance of a Zambian court order. Western diplomats, including the US and the UN refugee agency, quickly expressed concern. “We will keep on fighting,” Mr Biti said as he arrived at court in the capital, Harare. The charge of inciting public violence could bring up to a decade in prison, while the charge of declaring unofficial election results carries a maximum six-month sentence. He was granted bail but must surrender his passport, report to authorities twice a day and not address political rallies.

Mr Biti’s plight has raised concerns that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who narrowly won the first election after the fall of Robert Mugabe, will treat the opposition just as harshly as before despite promises of reforms. The opposition says it is preparing a legal challenge to the election results, calling them fraudulent. Shortly after Mr Biti’s hearing, Mr Mnangagwa said he had been released “following my intervention,” without giving details. In a series of posts on Twitter, the president said the case would continue “due to the serious nature of the allegations.” He called on all parties to cease incitement and violence.

In a letter to Zimbabwean police, Mr Biti’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa alleged that they and military police “unlawfully abducted” Mr Biti from Zambia and “maliciously damaged” the tyres of a legal practitioner trying to follow their unmarked vehicles back to Harare. The letter says Mr Biti should be immediately returned to Zambian immigration authorities, and “due to the traditional torture that abductees are generally subjected to in Zimbabwe” it called for a medical team to check him before then. Zambian border guards handed Mr Biti over despite a court order saying he should not be deported until his appeal for asylum was heard, Zambian lawyer Gilbert Phiri said. Zambia’s foreign minister said Mr Biti’s reasons for seeking asylum “did not have merit”.

The UN refugee agency said it was “gravely concerned” about the reports of Mr Biti’s forced return to Zimbabwe, calling such actions a serious violation of international law. The US State Department said the US had “convoked” the ambassadors of Zimbabwe and Zambia “to register our gravest concerns” and would review its cooperation with Zambia’s government. A joint statement by the heads of missions in Zimbabwe of the European Union, the United States, Canada and Australia urgently called on Zimbabwean authorities to guarantee Mr Biti’s safety and respect his rights. Diplomats from the US and Britain attended his hearing along with EU election observers. “This is a worrying development,” said David Coltart, a fellow member of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and a human rights lawyer who said Mr Biti was arrested in 2008 on a similar charge and “brutally tortured”.

