Ben Stokes denies claims he exaggerated homophobic abuse outside nightclub

England cricketer Ben Stokes denied “exaggerating” claims that two men were being homophobic to two gay clubbers before he knocked them unconscious near a nightclub. The 27-year-old all-rounder insisted he had intervened to stop Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, from abusing gay men William O’Connor and Kai Barry. Ali allegedly replied “F*** off or I’ll bottle you” and swung a beer bottle at Stokes’s England teammate Alex Hales before delivering a glancing blow to Mr Barry’s shoulder. Giving evidence for a second day, Stokes said he could not remember the words used by Ali and Mr Hale when they were abusing the gay men near the Mbargo nightclub on Clifton Triangle, Bristol on September 25 last year.

Ryan Ali arrives at Bristol Crown Court Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

He told the jury of six men and six women: “I can’t remember the specific words used, but the manner in which Mr Hale and Mr Ali were speaking towards the two gentlemen was homophobic abuse. “The temperature obviously rose as I started to intervene with what the two guys were saying towards Mr Barry and Mr O’Connor. “Mr Barry and Mr O’Connor were shouting back at Mr Hale and Mr Ali.” Onlooker Max Wilson, who filmed the incident from his bedroom window above, told the court it appeared to start with one man shoving another but Stokes could not recall this. He described Ali as “aggressive and violent” towards himself, Mr Hales, Mr Barry and Mr O’Connor. Anna Midgley, representing Ali, asked Stokes: “You have overexaggerated the exchange between Mr O’Connor and Mr Barry and the two Ryans in an attempt to justify your own violent behaviour?” He replied: “No.”

Ben Stokes and his wife Clare arrive at Bristol Crown Court Credit: Aaron Chown/PA