Ben Stokes tells jury he was not drunk when he allegedly attacked two men

England cricketer Ben Stokes has denied being “really very drunk” and “enraged” when he knocked unconscious two revellers near a nightclub, a court has heard. The 27-year-old all-rounder insisted he had intervened to stop Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, from abusing gay men William O’Connor and Kai Barry. And it turned violent when Stokes claimed Ali – who is on trial alongside him at Bristol Crown Court jointly accused of affray – told him to “F*** off or I’ll bottle you”.

Ryan Ali arrives at Bristol Crown Court Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Giving evidence for a second day, Stokes explained he had drunk a bottle of beer immediately after the one-day international win against the West Indies and then had two or three pints back at the hotel over dinner. He then went into Bristol city centre with his England teammates and had five or six vodka and lemonades and “possibly” some Jaegerbombs. After failing to be allowed back into the Mbargo nightclub as it was closing, Stokes and his teammate Alex Hales were heading to a casino when they got into the alleged fracas with the two revellers in the early hours of September 25 last year. The cricketer explained that he could not remember punching Ali or his friend Mr Hale and said he intervened because they had directed homophobic abuse at the two gay men but was unable to say what those words were. Nicholas Corsellis, prosecuting, suggested the reason he was having problems remembering exactly what happened that night was because he was “actually really very drunk”, which Stokes denied. Mr Corsellis asked: “You don’t remember any of the words of the homophobic abuse that you assert took place.

Ben Stokes and his wife Clare arrive at Bristol Crown Court Credit: Aaron Chown/PA