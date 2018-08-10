Bowel cancer screening age to be lowered to 50 in England

The age at which bowel cancer screening starts in England is to be lowered from 60 to 50. The UK National Screening Committee recommended screening should be offered to people aged 50 to 74 years old, using the faecal immunochemical home test kit (FIT), following a review of available evidence. Ministers accepted the proposals of the independent experts on Friday. BBC newsreader George Alagiah and former health secretary Andrew Lansley are among those who have called for earlier screening for the disease. Alagiah, who is receiving treatment for bowel cancer for the second time, tweeted: “As I prepare for my 24th infusion of chemo next week, delighted to hear that bowel cancer screening will be available at age 50 in England. About time. It will save lives and hopefully mean fewer patients have to go through the kind of treatment I’ve had.”

Lord Lansley, announcing he was also being treated for the disease in April, urged the Government to cut the age of screening to 50 in the future “in line with international best practice”.

FIT, which is easier to use than the current test and more accurate in detecting potential cancer, is already due to be rolled out in the autumn and will initially be offered to those aged 60 to 74 years old every two years. It is expected to be gradually rolled out to over-55s, followed by over-50s, but no timetable has yet been given. Professor Anne Mackie, director of screening at Public Health England (PHE), said: “The risk of bowel cancer rises steeply from around age 50-54 and rates are significantly higher among males than females. “Starting screening 10 years earlier at 50 will help spot more abnormalities at an early stage that could develop into bowel cancer if not detected. “The committee recognises that this change will take time but wants the FIT test to be offered to all aged 60 and over as soon as possible, and options considered for a roll-out plan where screening can be offered at 55 and eventually to all aged 50 – ensuring we have the best bowel screening programme possible.”

