- ITV Report
‘Burn, kill, destroy’: Interrogation video of suspected Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz released
Prosecutors have released interrogation footage of the suspected Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, Nicholas Cruz, punching himself and speaking of a “demon” voice instructing him to “burn, kill, and destroy”.
The video contains the same material as a transcript made public days earlier.
Authorities say both were edited to remove what a was a direct confession by Cruz to the massacre that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.
The hours of video show Cruz and Broward Sheriff's Detective John Curcio in a police interrogation room.
Much of their conversation focused on what the 19-year-old Cruz insisted was a voice that told him things like “burn, kill, and destroy.”
He said “it started when my mum passed… I hear it every day.”
Cruz also mutters “kill me” when Curcio is out of the room.
A sheriff leading the state commission investigating the massacre has said the suspect's behaviour before the shooting was a “roller-coaster,” where Cruz would have stretches of good conduct before it deteriorated.