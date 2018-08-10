Business chiefs in UK urge scrapping of immigration targets after Brexit

The group called for greater migration to be part of future trade negotiations. Credit: PA

Targets to limit immigration should be scrapped after Brexit, a UK business organisation has recommended. Businesses need a new immigration policy, avoiding visas for EU citizens and putting migration on the table for trade talks, according to its new report Open And Controlled – A New Approach To Migration. Evidence from 129,000 firms across 18 industry sectors in the report showed the importance of migration at all skill levels, said CBI deputy director-general Josh Hardie. He called for "blunt targets" to be scrapped enabling companies to hire the staff they need.

CBI deputy director general outlined the contribution made by EU immigrants to building Britain’s houses. Credit: PA

"Scrapping blunt targets, ensuring all who come to the UK contribute and using the immigration dividend to support public services will add to public confidence," he explained. Hardie outlined the contribution made by EU immigrants to building Britain’s houses – from labourers and electricians to architects – and in food and drink, starting with farm workers, through logistics and into hospitality. "The stakes couldn’t be higher," he added. "Get it wrong, and the UK risks having too few people to run the NHS, pick fruit or deliver products to stores around the country. "Many sectors are already facing shortages, from nurses to software engineers – so fast, sustainable, evidence-based action is needed, he said."

The report highlights the importance of migration at all skill levels Credit: PA