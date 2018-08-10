Neo-Nazi movement thriving in US one year on from Charlottesville

A year ago, in the picturesque community of Charlottesville, Americans looked in the mirror and glimpsed something truly and deeply shocking.

They saw that there are neo-Nazis living and thriving in the United States - not just rogue individuals, but a movement that is growing, mobilising, and coordinating with other far right groups and extremist militias.

The residents of Charlottesville - a university town in Virginia just 100 miles south of the nation’s capital - have spent a year coming to terms with those haunting images of torch-carrying racists, and with the tragic death of a protester.

Now Washington DC is braced for a similar extremist rally planned for Sunday night. Counter-demonstrators are certain to mobilise as well.