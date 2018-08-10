Eat, Shop, Save: creamy chicken speedy stew

You heard it here first, this is the recipe for the ultra creamy, no-cream chicken speedy stew! Not only is this ultra delicious but it’s a great one to batch cook and freeze for later too. Here is the full recipe, straight from the Eat, Shop, Save cookbook which available from all reputable bookstores and online now.Want to grab yourself a copy? You can do so, here. Creamy chicken speedy stew

Serves 4

5 mins prep

40 mins cook

Ingredients

1 large red onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Olive oil

2 x 400g can of cannellini beans, 1 drained, 1 with liquid retained

4 chicken breasts, diced

200ml vegetable stock

1 tablespoon of grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of mixed fresh herbs

Salt, to taste

Cooked greens or salad, to serve

Method In a pan, saute the onion and garlic in a little olive oil, along with a good pinch of salt, until the onion has softened. Add the beans, including the retained liquid. Simmer for 7-8 minutes, stirring often. Add the chicken and the vegetable stock. Allow to simmer for around 20 minutes, stirring regularly. Add a little water if it starts to dry up. At the point where the sauce has thickened to a delicious creamy texture and the chicken has cooked, take off the heat. Add the grated parmesan and mixed herbs and stir well. Serve with cooked greens or salad.