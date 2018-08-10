- ITV Report
Eat, Shop, Save: creamy chicken speedy stew
You heard it here first, this is the recipe for the ultra creamy, no-cream chicken speedy stew! Not only is this ultra delicious but it’s a great one to batch cook and freeze for later too.
Creamy chicken speedy stew
- Serves 4
- 5 mins prep
- 40 mins cook
Ingredients
- 1 large red onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- Olive oil
- 2 x 400g can of cannellini beans, 1 drained, 1 with liquid retained
- 4 chicken breasts, diced
- 200ml vegetable stock
- 1 tablespoon of grated parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon of mixed fresh herbs
- Salt, to taste
- Cooked greens or salad, to serve
Method
In a pan, saute the onion and garlic in a little olive oil, along with a good pinch of salt, until the onion has softened.
Add the beans, including the retained liquid. Simmer for 7-8 minutes, stirring often.
Add the chicken and the vegetable stock. Allow to simmer for around 20 minutes, stirring regularly. Add a little water if it starts to dry up. At the point where the sauce has thickened to a delicious creamy texture and the chicken has cooked, take off the heat.
Add the grated parmesan and mixed herbs and stir well.
Serve with cooked greens or salad.
