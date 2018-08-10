Family’s new tribute for tragic midwife Samantha Eastwood

The family of tragic midwife Samantha Eastwood have released a new photograph of the 28-year-old, thanking the public for their support since her death. Miss Eastwood’s body was found in a shallow grave in a rural area near Caverswall, Staffordshire, on Saturday. The grim discovery brought the search for Miss Eastwood to a close, eight days after she was last seen.

Samantha Eastwood’s body was found in a rural area near Caverswall, Staffordshire Credit: Staffordshire Police/PA

Former Keele University student Miss Eastwood, from Baddeley Green in Stoke-on-Trent, worked at the Royal Stoke Hospital, where staff described her as a “much-loved and valued” colleague. In a statement released through Staffordshire Police on Friday, along with a picture of a smiling Miss Eastwood at her graduation ceremony, the family said: “From the age of 12 all Samantha wanted to be was a midwife. “She had to work very hard to achieve her goal. “Samantha may no longer be here but her memory and legacy will live on. “Thank you to everyone for their kind thoughts for our family.”

Two nurses from the Royal Stoke Hospital lay flowers at the home of their work colleague Samantha Eastwood Credit: Richard Vernalls/PA