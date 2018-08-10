Friends tops list of most-streamed shows in UK nearly 15 years after final episode

US sitcom Friends has been the UK's most-watched streaming show in 2018 - despite the series having ended almost 15 years ago.

The show's enduring popularity was highlighted in an Ofcom report into television and broadcast figures.

Friends was added to Netflix UK in January, and between then and March more than twice the amount of Friends episodes were streamed than The Grand Tour, which was ranked second.

Ofcom's report emphasised how on-demand streaming services have changed the face of the TV industry.

The rapid take-up of streaming services mean there are now more subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon and NOW TV than there are to "traditional" pay-TV services.

Most streamed shows in UK between January and March (1 to 10):