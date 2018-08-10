- ITV Report
German police come to rescue of man being chased by baby squirrel
German police have rescued a man who called them in desperation after he was relentlessly chased by a baby squirrel.
Police sent a patrol car to investigate after officers in Karlsruhe were called at 8am on Thursday.
When the officers arrived at the scene they found the caller being pursued by the animal.
But the chase ended when the squirrel, apparently exhausted, fell asleep.
The police took pity on the animal, which they believe was looking for a new home.
An excerpt from the police report posted on the police website said: "The squirrel will becomes a new mascot and will be christened Karl-Friedrich."
The animal was later taken to a rescue centre, police said.