Four-year-old girl praised for ‘saving mother’s life’ by calling 999 after fall

A four-year-old girl has been praised by police for her "bravery and quick thinking" after dialling 999 when her mother suffered a fall and became unconscious. Mila Dobby helped save her mother's life, following the incident in Consett, County Durham. Durham police have released an audio recording of the toddler’s 999 call where the toddler can be heard informing a emergency operator that her mother "is asleep" and "her head has a big bleeding."

When asked to provide her surname, the youngster adorably responded "my dog is called Max," before letting policemen in through the front door. It is understood her mother, Ellen Oselton fell as a result of her hypoglycaemia, which affects her blood sugar levels, but she is believed to have made a full recovery following the incident on April 30.

Mila Dobby and her mother Ellen Oselton meet call handler Jane Metcalfe. Credit: PA

The 24-year-old said: "I was going up the stairs and I collapsed and split my head open. I think I was unconscious for about forty minutes. "If she hadn’t called 999, it might have been a different story. I needed medicine to correct the level of glucose in my blood. "This could have easily been a very different story and outcome. I am so proud of her," added Ellen.

Mila receives a commendation from Deputy Chief Constable Jo Farrell. Credit: PA