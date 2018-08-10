Heavy showers and sunshine expected across the UK

It is a chilly start this morning, and although many eastern parts of the UK are off to a bright start, it’s a different picture in the west.

Heavy showers have moved into western areas, and will push across the rest of the UK throughout the day.

Wherever you are today; be prepared for skies to cloud over and to catch a few heavy downpours, and perhaps even the odd rumble of thunder.

The showers will clear later to leave a fine end to the day, and top temperatures in the afternoon will reach 20 Celsius (68 F).