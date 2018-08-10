Iain Duncan Smith says employers have not bothered to look at British workers

Employers “have not even bothered to look” at British workers for vacancies currently filled by EU workers, Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith has said. Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme, the former work and pensions secretary blamed employers for not hiring British workers and dismissed business chiefs’ call for immigration targets to be scrapped after Brexit. Instead, he said a system of work permits should be extended to all foreign workers wanting to come to the UK. “A lot of employers simply have not even bothered to try and find UK people to work,” he said.

Mr Duncan Smith was the former work and pensions secretary Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA

“I think the best thing to do is work with what we have got and make it work for everyone around the world,” he said. “You basically extend the work permit process across the EU and the rest of the world. “People can come here for work but they need to have work to come to and that work needs to have been agreed and accepted that there isn’t a person in the UK that could do that work and has the skills to do that work.” Mr Duncan Smith, the founder of the troubled universal credit benefits scheme currently being rolled out, went on to claim the current welfare system was distorting the employment market. He said: “What’s happened is access to benefits, including child benefits even if you don’t have your children with you, has distorted the whole system around them being able to offer much cheaper wages and have them completely topped up.

Mr Duncan Smith said people should have a job to come to when they arrive in the UK Credit: Harriet Line/PA

“In the last year figures were available, and this is important, more than £4.1 billion was spent on people from the EU who have come over here getting tax credits, child benefits, housing benefits. That’s one of the great pull factors. “Leaving the EU, we should not be offering for people to come over here just looking for work and to claim benefits. “We need a living wage that does not require people to come over here and claim benefits to top up.” CBI deputy director-general Josh Hardie suggested Mr Duncan Smith’s assessment was “wholly detached from reality”. “The suggestion that British businesses do not even bother to look at British workers to fill roles is wholly detached from reality and needlessly provocative to the thousands of firms across the UK facing labour and skills shortages,” he said. “Businesses are trying to have a balanced, honest debate about a new immigration system for the UK. “We need to build this model from facts, not fantasy.” But the CBI, representing business leaders across the UK, has called for politicians to recognise the value of immigration to the UK economy, which they said should include scrapping immigration targets after Brexit. Businesses need a new immigration policy, avoiding visas for EU citizens and putting migration on the table for trade talks, according to the CBI’s new report Open And Controlled – A New Approach To Migration. Evidence from 129,000 firms across 18 industry sectors in the report showed the importance of migration at all skill levels, said CBI deputy director-general Josh Hardie. He called for “blunt targets” to be axed to enable companies to hire the staff they need.

“This is no longer a theoretical debate,” he said. “It’s about the future of our nation. Openness and control must not be presented as opposites. “Scrapping blunt targets, ensuring all who come to the UK contribute and using the immigration dividend to support public services will add to public confidence. “Many sectors are already facing shortages, from nurses to software engineers – so fast, sustainable, evidence-based action is needed.”

The report highlights the importance of migration at all skill levels Credit: PA