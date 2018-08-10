Indian MP dresses as Hitler in parliament

An Indian politician has appeared in the country’s parliament dressed like Adolf Hitler. Naramalli Sivaprasa had a toothbrush moustache and was wearing a khaki coat with swastika symbols on his pocket and arm. He was asking for more funds for the development of his state in southern India.

Mr Sivaprasa also raised his hand in a Nazi salute for the media. His appearance did not trigger any protests from fellow parliamentarians. He said he wanted to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to follow Hitler. He complained that Mr Modi had gone back on a promise to provide extra funds for his Andhra Pradesh state. “He does not get the pulse of what people want and I want to urge him to not be like him (Hitler),” he said. Mr Modi’s government denies the charge.

Naramalli Sivaprasa says he is urging Narendra Modi not to act like the Nazi leader Credit: AP Photo