Man jailed for fatally stabbing woman in 'extremely dangerous sadomasochistic sex'

A 24-year-old man who killed a woman by accidentally stabbing her through the neck during sadomasochistic sex has been jailed for six years.

Jason Gaskell was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting the gross negligence manslaughter of 21-year-old Laura Huteson in his Hull home in what a judge described as a “highly unusual case”.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Gaskell, who sobbed as he was sentenced: “In simple terms you unlawfully killed the woman with whom you were having sexual intercourse by stabbing her through the neck during bizarre and violent, sadomasochistic sexual activity.

“You deliberately held the knife to her throat during sexual intercourse. Whilst performing the sexual act that knife went through her neck, severing a vital artery and vein.

“You did not intend that to happen but the danger of stabbing the victim was obvious.”

The judge said there was no suggestion the sex was non-consensual.

He said: “It appears you harboured a desire for, and regularly put into practice, a particularly extreme form of sexual activity in that you enjoyed sadomasochism whereby you held the throats of sexual partners very tightly and regularly used a knife in the midst of sexual congress, usually by holding it against the throat of a woman.

“You kept a knife under your pillow for that purpose.”

Judge Richardson said Ms Huteson was a “much-loved daughter”, although she had become estranged from her family.