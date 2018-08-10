Man faces trial for murder of rapper

A man accused of killing a young rapper during a street robbery gone wrong is to face trial in the new year.

Kenneth Umezie, 31, is believed to have been approached in Camberwell, south London, by two young men, who attempted to steal his watch at around 7pm on August 1.

Instead, it is alleged he produced a lock knife and stabbed 23-year-old Sidique Kamara, aka Incognito.

Mr Kamara collapsed and died at the scene in Warham Street. A second young man was also injured during the incident.

Umezie, of Don Phelan Close, Southwark, south London, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murder.