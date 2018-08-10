Two police officers among four killed in Canada shooting

Two police officers are among four people killed in a shooting in the small Canadian city of Fredericton, New Brunswick.

As many as 20 shots were fired in the incident, according to witnesses.

The slain officers were named as Sara Burns, 43, who was married with three children, and 45-year-old Robb Costello who had a partner and four children.

Police did not release the named of the two civilians killed, but they are known to be a man and a woman.

One person was arrested following the incident and was being treated for serious injuries, police said earlier.

A number of other people were also being treated for injuries.