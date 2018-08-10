New drive to divert vulnerable criminals away from jail

Ministers have launched a new drive to divert criminals with drug, alcohol and mental health problems away from prison. The Government wants to see more vulnerable offenders given community orders requiring them to undertake treatment instead of being handed “ineffective” short-term custodial sentences. As part of a pilot scheme in five areas, justice and health services have signed up to a new protocol. Under the initiative, psychologists are present in courts to assess offenders who are eligible for a community order. Local panels comprised of justice and health officials provide information to magistrates and judges so they can determine whether the individual should be required to receive treatment for mental health, alcohol or drug issues.

The Ministry of Justice said the measures have increased the confidence of sentencers, resulting in more Community Sentence Treatment Requirements (CSTRs) being issued. CSTRs require the subject to engage with local health services under the terms of their sentence. Failure to attend could represent a breach. Government research has pointed to a reduction in re-offending among individuals who undergo drug, alcohol or mental health treatment. Despite this, the use of treatment requirements as part of community sentences remains “very low”, the MoJ said. Since the pilot sites went live at various points in late 2017 and early 2018 – in Birmingham, Plymouth, Sefton on Merseyside, Milton Keynes and Northampton – initial figures suggest that more than 400 CSTRs have been issued. Results from the trial sites will be assessed ahead of a potential wider rollout of the scheme in England.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said more needs to be done to support vulnerable offenders in the community Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA