No plans to help mother orca seen pushing dead calf for two weeks

Teams of whale experts do not have any immediate plans to intervene to help a mother orca that has been pushing the body of her dead calf for more than two weeks.

The female orca – known as J35 – has been clinging to her calf since it died on July 24, an image of grief that has struck an emotional chord worldwide. She was last spotted on Wednesday.

US and Canadian scientists said they were concerned about the mother’s condition and would keep monitoring her but have no plans to help her or remove the calf.

Sheila Thornton, lead killer whale research scientist with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said they are worried that the time and energy she spends carrying the body could take away from foraging or feeding.

“Removing the calf would be a very, very difficult decision, and obviously we would have to take many factors into consideration, so that’s currently not on the table,” she said.

Brad Hanson, of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), added: “It would be very challenging and perhaps not in the best interest of the animal to go in and remove the calf. I’m not even sure we would be successful.”

The teams were, however, racing out to sea to help another ailing young killer whale in the same critically endangered pod.