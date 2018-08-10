On-the-run lecturer who fled his trial arrested in Romania

A former law lecturer who went on the run from a court in England before a jury found him guilty of downloading indecent images of children has been arrested in Romania.

Julian Myerscough, 56, a former criminal law lecturer at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, absconded from his trial at Ipswich Crown Court in September 2015 while jurors were deliberating their verdicts.

He was convicted, shortly after he went missing, of 13 counts of possession of indecent images of a child and three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was sentenced in his absence at Chelmsford Crown Court last year to three years and six months’ imprisonment and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.