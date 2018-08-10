Police hunt two prisoners who absconded from low security jail

Police are hunting two prisoners who have absconded from a low security jail.

Eammon Kenevan, 22, and Darren Mellor were found to be missing from the category D Hollesley Bay prison at around 4pm on Friday, Suffolk Police said.

Kenevan was serving a 28-month sentence for burglary and robbery, and Mellor a six-year sentence for robbery.

The force said Kenevan is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall with short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans.