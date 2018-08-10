Police struggle to confirm identity of man who lay dead in tent 'for a year'

Police have called on the public to help identify a man who lay dead in a tent in Somerset for up to a year before his body was discovered.

The body was found a year ago, but "due to the condition of the remains" it has not been possible to confirm the man's identity, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The body was found on 15 August last year in a tent close to the A370 near Weston-super-Mare.

A newspaper dated August 2016 was found in the tent, along with a driving licence and birth certificate.

"This is a really sad case of a man who appears to have been sleeping rough and whose death seems to have gone unreported," Investigating officer PC Andy Henderson said.