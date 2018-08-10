- ITV Report
Police struggle to confirm identity of man who lay dead in tent 'for a year'
Police have called on the public to help identify a man who lay dead in a tent in Somerset for up to a year before his body was discovered.
The body was found a year ago, but "due to the condition of the remains" it has not been possible to confirm the man's identity, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The body was found on 15 August last year in a tent close to the A370 near Weston-super-Mare.
A newspaper dated August 2016 was found in the tent, along with a driving licence and birth certificate.
"This is a really sad case of a man who appears to have been sleeping rough and whose death seems to have gone unreported," Investigating officer PC Andy Henderson said.
“It would appear he had been dead for up to a year before he was found and due to the condition of the remains it has been extremely difficult to establish for certain who he is.
“Based on the documentation found, we believe the man to be called Peter Thomas Harrison who was born in Birmingham and would either have been aged 59 or 60 when he died.
“We also believe he was a driver by trade and had spent recent years in and around the Weston-super-Mare area.
“We’d rather his next-of-kin not find out about his death in this manner but feel strongly that given the length of time, it is important they know."
Police asked anyone with information to call 101 and quote the reference 5217187006.