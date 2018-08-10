Public transport staff call for police unit to tackle racial abuse

Drivers and staff on public transport who are subjected to racial abuse every day have called on the Government to introduce transport police to tackle ongoing incidents. One Luas driver described how racist verbal attacks were now so common that it has become “part and parcel” of the job. Sammy Akorede, who has lived and worked in Dublin for 18 years, said that a transport police unit would greatly improve the transport system. It comes as a new advertisement was unveiled on Ireland’s public transport which features hundreds of commuters standing in solidarity against racism.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

More than 1,000 selfies were donated to the cause by commuters and the images were used to create a large montage image of a face. Two images of migrant women and a man will be used in the campaign artwork which was created by renowned collage artist Charis Tsevis. More than 1,600 posters will be displayed on Ireland’s transport system for two weeks.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Akorede, a Luas driver, said: “Racism has always been a problem in this society and all we are asking for is more public awareness and for people to know that when we are called names that makes us feel bad. “Virtually every day we encounter series of abuses, some are minor like people calling us names when walking off, to physical attacks, and I have experienced that. “It’s absolutely a problem on Irish transport, it’s in every public system. “People abuse you and walk away at the next station.” He said that verbal racist attacks are not being taken seriously enough and establishing transport on the systems “would help”. He added: “Not enough is being done to tackle racism, it has improved from when I started. “But more needs to be done in terms of legislation. There’s no legislation against hate crime, it’s just regarded as normal abuse.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“I get abused every day when I’m on the tram and it affects every staff. “Abuse can vary from minor, like people saying ‘go back to your country’ after you ask them for their ticket. I am only doing my job. “We are an easy target and it’s unfortunately become part and parcel of the job. “Some also spit at us. “I was physically attacked and had a cut to my eye and had to go to Tallaght Hospital. But others have been off for months after an attack. “Transport police will greatly improve public transport in all sectors.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.