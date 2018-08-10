Rees-Mogg denounces Tory ‘show trial’ of Boris Johnson following burka row

A Conservative Party investigation into allegedly Islamophobic comments by Boris Johnson has been denounced as a “show trial” by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the prominent Eurosceptic suggested that the probe may be an attempt to scupper Mr Johnson’s chances of a future tilt for the leadership, driven by Theresa May’s “personal rivalry” with her former foreign secretary.

There were further signs of grassroots Tory anger over the affair, with the Telegraph giving over its whole letters page to reaction from readers after being “inundated” with messages of support for Mr Johnson.

And it was reported that letters have been sent to the party complaining about chairman Brandon Lewis, whose demand for an apology from Mr Johnson provoked an escalation in the row earlier this week.

Mr Johnson, who is holidaying abroad, is yet to respond to the furore sparked by his article on Monday, in which he opposed a ban on the burka or niqab, but branded the face-covering veils “ridiculous” and “oppressive” and said Muslim women wearing them looked like letter-boxes or bank robbers.

Mr Rees-Mogg suggested the attacks on Mr Johnson’s comment were a reflection of “envy” felt towards him because of “his many successes, popularity with voters and charisma”.