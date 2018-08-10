Showers easing to leave a chilly night for most

This Evening and Tonight:

Showers will ease tonight, leaving mostly dry and clear conditions. Cloudier skies and outbreaks of rain may reach the far southwest of England and Wales later, and for many it will be chilly, with a grass frost in northern areas.

Saturday:

A bright and chilly start, but with cloud building from the west. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread northeastwards into Wales, southwest England and parts of the Midlands.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: