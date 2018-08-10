Sunshine and showers today with clearer skies for many tonight

Today:

Most places will see some sunny spells today, but skies will frequently cloud over and bring the risk of some heavy and perhaps thundery downpours. It will be breezy as the showers pass, but especially windy near the south coast.

Tonight:

Any showers gradually clearing; leaving a fine but chilly evening. Through the early hours most places will stay dry, but rain will arrive in Southwest England and Wales towards dawn.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: