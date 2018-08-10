Trump turns heat up on Turkey as he authorises doubling of metals tariffs

US President Donald Trump says he has authorised the doubling of steel and aluminium tariffs “with respect to Turkey”. Mr Trump said in a tweet that the tariff on aluminium imports will be increased to 20% and the tariff on steel imports will be raised to 50% as the Turkish lira “slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!”. Mr Trump is also declaring that “Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!”.

The United States imposed sanctions on two Turkish officials earlier this month over a detained American pastor who is being tried on espionage and terror-related charges. Turkey vowed retaliation “without delay” and warned the move would further harm relations between the two allies. Mr Trump’s tweet caused a further drop in the Turkish currency, which is now down 13% on the day. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appealed for calm as the currency plunges, urging people to change foreign money into local lira.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been defiant in the face of US economic pressure Credit: Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool