Two Palestinians killed as violence erupts amid Gaza ceasefire

Violence erupted at the Gaza border on Friday after the territory’s militant Islamic Hamas rulers and Israel appeared to be honouring a ceasefire that ended two days of intense violence. Israel’s military said no rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel overnight and it conducted no airstrikes in Gaza against Hamas targets. Israel’s government has not confirmed the truce.

Protesters escape from teargas fired by Israeli troops Credit: Khalil Hamra/AP

But on Friday evening two Palestinians, including a paramedic, were shot and killed by Israeli fire at a Hamas-led protest along the border, Gaza’s Health Ministry said. They said Abdullah al-Qutati, 26, was shot and killed and 70 others were wounded by live fire. A 55-year-old Palestinian was also killed, they said. Another paramedic, Mohammed Suhwail, told The Associated Press he witnessed the shooting. He said after treating wounded al-Qutati ” began walking toward the (field hospital) but was shot in the back and the bullet exited from his chest”. The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the deaths.

A Palestinian protester wears a plastic bag on his head as a protection from teargas Credit: Khalil Hamra/AP