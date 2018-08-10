Two police officers among four people killed in Canada shooting

Two of the four people killed in a shooting in the Canadian city of Fredericton, New Brunswick, are police officers. Fredericton police said one suspect is in custody, and they are not releasing the names of the killed officers yet. The shooting happened in an apartment complex.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

David MacCoubrey, who lives in Fredericton, said he heard about 20 shots and hid on his kitchen floor “I’m on my floor,” he said in a phone interview. “The cops have come through my place. They have searched all the apartments in the building. It sounded like it started in the courtyard area.” He awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive at around 7am local time to the sound of three gunshots 10 meters from his bed.

Two police officers were among the four dead Credit: Keith Minchin/AP

Mr MacCoubrey said his apartment complex has four buildings in a square, and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the complex. He said police have been searching the buildings, and he has been sitting away from windows. “It’s not something that happens here regularly,” he said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Travis Hrubeniuk, who lives nearby, said his fiancee had just left for work at around 745am when he began hearing a steady stream of sirens. Mr Hrubeniuk said residents have been advised to stay inside with their doors locked. The quiet residential neighbourhood, which has houses, grocery stores, a church and an elementary school, is the last place Mr Hrubeniuk said he expected to encounter a dangerous situation. “This is the first time I’ve even heard of any serious crime or violent crime in this city,” he said. In 2014, a shooting in Moncton, New Brunswick, left three Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers dead and two wounded. Fredericton has a population of about 58,000 and is located just north-east of Maine.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.