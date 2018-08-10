Warm weather boosts economy as UK growth rebounds in second quarter

Warm weather helped UK economic growth rebound in the second quarter of 2018 as retail sales and construction became prime beneficiaries. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.4% between April and June, compared with the first three months of the year. That figure was in line with economists' estimates. It comes after growth slumped to 0.2% amid frosty weather brought in by the Beast from the East in the first quarter. But growth slowed on a monthly basis, with GDP rising just 0.1% in June, down from 0.3% in May and lower than the 0.2% growth logged in April.

Figures showing UK economic growth. Credit: PA

ONS head of national accounts Rob Kent-Smith said: "The economy picked up a little in the second quarter with both retail sales and and construction helped by the good weather and rebounding from the effects of the snow earlier in the year. "However, manufacturing continued to fall back from its high point at the end of last year and underlying growth remained modest by historical standards." Sterling edged up slightly versus the dollar following the news, but was still trading 0.5% down at 1.27. Against the euro, the pound was up 0.1% at 1.11. Data showed the UK’s powerhouse services sector – which accounts for around 79% of the economy – grew by 0.5% in the second quarter, marking the strongest quarterly expansion for the sector since the end of 2016.

The UK's warm spring helped boost GDP. Credit: PA

It reflects a pick-up in wholesale and retail trading, both of which were affected by the adverse weather earlier in the year. Data released by the ONS also showed a 0.3% rise in household spending, though employee pay growth slowed to 0.6% from 1.1% in the first quarter, due to weaker growth in wages and salaries. Construction output recovered in the second quarter, rising by 0.9% but still coming in below last year’s quarterly average of 1.1%. The sector was boosted by non-housing repair and maintenance as well as public housing work, but was knocked by a slump in private house-building. The production industry contracted 0.8%, due to a slump in manufacturing, particularly in machinery, metal products and transport equipment. Production was also dragged down by a 2.7% fall in energy supply. While the cold snap earlier this year boosted energy demand in the first quarter, the recent spate of warm weather led to a fall in electricity and gas production in April and May.

Retail sales benefited from warmer weather Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA