We need to take climate change very seriously, warns astronaut Tim Peake

Astronaut Major Tim Peake has said it is too early to tell whether this summer’s heatwave is part of a global trend towards warming temperatures or a one-off. Many climate change experiments have been conducted on board the International Space Station (ISS) and Major Peake said he “should have the opportunity” to return there for a second mission between now and 2024.

Asked if he considered the heatwave as cause for concern, Major Peake said: “I take my information along with everybody else from the scientific reports that we get back and of course we are aware that the planet is on a trend, a global trend towards warming temperatures. “I think the important thing is to understand how we can prevent that from causing catastrophic events. “As to whether this year’s heatwave is a part of that trend or if that is a one-off is really something I think we’ll have to wait to find out longer but certainly we are under no illusions that the planet is warming, climate is changing and we need to address that in a very serious manner.”

Major Tim Peake with the Soyuz descent module, the spacecraft which brought him back to Earth after his mission to the International Space Station, on display at Peterborough Cathedral Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA

Asked if it is possible that, if changes are not made, Earth will not remain inhabitable, he said: “It’s very difficult to predict but we do know that if temperatures go beyond about two to three degrees warmer then it’s going to dramatically change the conditions on Earth and it’s very hard to tell exactly what those conditions will be in the future. “But certainly I don’t think it’s going to lend itself to a more favourable environment for us to live and work in.” The 46-year-old was speaking at Peterborough Cathedral, where the capsule that brought him back to Earth after his six-month mission in space has gone on display along with his spacesuit.

The Soyuz TMA-19M descent module on show at Peterborough Cathedral Credit: Joe Giddens/ PA