- ITV Report
What the papers say – August 10
News that Boris Johnson faces an investigation over his comments on the burka and reaction to the move leads several papers on Friday.
A number also cover Ant McPartlin’s announcement that he will continue to take a break from presenting roles.
The Guardian says Mr Johnson could be expelled or suspended from the party as a result of the probe, while a peer said the process would not stop even if he made an apology.
However the i says the party is unlikely to expel the former foreign secretary.
One Tory MP told the Daily Telegraph, the paper in which the article originally appeared, the investigation looked like a “crude and unprincipled kneecap job on the favourite to succeed Theresa May”.
And The Independent reports one backbencher saying the furore has raised the chance of a leadership challenge.
The Sun leads with McPartlin’s announcement that he will continue to take a break from all television presenting roles until 2019.
The Daily Star also runs with the decision, which will see the presenter absent from I’m A Celebrity in November, while Saturday Night Takeaway will not return until 2020.
In other news, The Times leads with findings that only one in 100 banks has passed on a recent interest rate rise in full to all its savers.
The Daily Mirror says a controversial study suggests the recommended daily intake of salt could be at least doubled and remain safe.
The Daily Express says the EU appears to have given a concession to avoid a hard Brexit.
And the Financial Times leads with the Turkish lira’s fall to new lows amid an acrimonious dispute with the US over an American pastor jailed in the country.