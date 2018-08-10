Young chess prodigy Shreyas Royal allowed to stay in UK due to ‘world class talent’

The family of a nine-year-old chess prodigy from India has been allowed to stay in the UK due to his “world class talent”.

Shreyas Royal and his parents were told they would have to leave when their visa expires next month.

He started playing chess when he was five and has represented England a number of times in international competitions.

His father Jitendra Singh, an IT project manager, spoke of his relief that the Home Office has allowed them to stay.

“We have been waiting for a very long time, it’s such a relief for us. We are very much happy that my son can continue," he said.

“Shreyas became very happy and jumped on the sofa and started dancing.

“Yesterday we were packing to leave, we thought we had to go.”