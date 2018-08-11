Could a second EU referendum actually happen?

As Britain heads ever closer to leaving the EU, calls are growing for the public to be given the ultimate say on the government's final Brexit deal.

A celebrity-backed campaign to avoid a "Botched Brexit" is in full swing, powerful voices are backing it and, to everyone's surprise, even Nigel Farage isn't entirely against the idea.

So why are Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn opposed to another vote?

And if that were to change, what would we actually be voting on?

ITV News Multimedia Producer Ryan Ramgobin explains how a referendum sequel could happen but why the process is far from simple.