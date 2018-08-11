Two men arrested over house fire death of seven-year-old Joel Urhie in Deptford

Joel Urhie died in the blaze in Adolphus Street, Deptford, on Tuesday. Credit: Family handout

Police investigating the house fire death of seven-year-old Joel Urhie have arrested two men. The pair, aged 21 and 29, were held on Saturday morning at homes in south London. They were arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. Joel died in the blaze in Adolphus Street, Deptford, on Tuesday.

Joel Urhie aspired to be a fireman. Credit: Family handout

His mother, Sophie, and 19-year-old sister managed to escape by jumping out of a first floor window. They suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said on Wednesday that Joel’s sister had been released from hospital, where her mother is still being treated. Six fire engines and around 35 firefighters tackled the blaze in Adolphus Street after they were called at 3.25am on Tuesday.

The aftermath of the fire at the home in Adolphus Street, Deptford. Credit: PA

Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution and crews brought the fire under control just before 4.50am. A post-mortem found the cause of Joel’s death was “consistent with fire and smoke inhalation”, police said. Mourners including Joel’s uncle left floral tributes, cards, soft toys and balloons at the scene, while the doors and windows of the house were secured with metal shutters.

Tributes were left on a fence near to the home on Adolphus Street. Credit: PA