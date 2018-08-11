Victim of Salisbury factory explosion was 29-year-old Southampton man, police confirm

A man who died at the Chemring Countermeasures factory explosion on Friday evening was a 29-year-old man from Southampton, Wiltshire Police have confirmed. The fire broke out at the defence firm’s facility near Salisbury at around 5pm after the blast in a flare manufacturing building. The blaze was later extinguished as emergency services contained the incident.

Police said formal identification is yet to take place, although the victim’s family have been informed. A second man caught up in the explosion, a 26-year-old from Pewsey, remains in a serious but stable condition in Salisbury District Hospital. Wiltshire Police said it was investigating the explosion with health and safety officers, and reassured the public that they faced no further risk. The firm said it had also launched a “full and immediate” investigation.

