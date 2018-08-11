Fine in the north and east today. Patchy rain elsewhere.

Today:

A chilly start. Early showers will soon clear from northeast Scotland to leave many areas dry with some rather warm sunshine. However, low cloud will feed across southwest England, Wales and later Northern Ireland, bringing some wet and windy weather.

Tonight:It will generally turn cloudy overnight as outbreaks of rain spread north-eastwards across the British Isles. Some heavy rain developing in the west and southwest. Much milder than Friday night.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: