First daters reluctant to offer lift in messy motors – survey

Nearly seven in 10 motorists would be ashamed to give a lift to a first date because of their messy cars, a study has found.

Research by car cleaning firm Simoniz found drivers are adapting vehicles to suit their busy lifestyles – but it is having a knock-on effect on cleanliness.

In a survey of 2,000 Britons, some 82% said they regularly eat and drink on the road while 77% revealed they had slept in their cars.

More than four-fifths (81%) of those questioned said they used their cars as a work space and almost a third (31%) admitted to getting changed in their cars, while another 28% said they use them for personal grooming.

Nearly half of those surveyed said they use their cars as a storage facility, with 44% admitting to keeping things stashed in their cars for more than six months.

More than half (58%) admitted their cars often get filled with rubbish and clutter, with the most common items being drink containers, food wrappers, newspapers, magazines and children’s toys.