Maker of Roundup weed killer told to pay $289m in damages to man with terminal cancer

The maker of Roundup weedkiller has insisted British consumers are safe to use the product after a US jury backed a groundsman's claim the pesticide contributed to his terminal cancer.

A San Francisco jury awarded $289m (£226m) to former school groundsman Dewayne Johnson after the state court jury found the agribusiness giant failed to adequately warn of the risks of using Roundup.

UK retailer Homebase, that stocks Roundup weedkiller, has told ITV News it is "reviewing its product range" in response to the ruling.

Mr Johnson’s lawyers said he sprayed Roundup and a similar product, Ranger Pro, in large quantities as a pest control manager at a San Francisco Bay Area school district.

He developed a rash and was 42 when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014.

Monsanto’s lawyer, George Lombardi, said non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma takes years to develop, so Johnson’s cancer must have started before he worked for the district.