Last-minute technical problem delays Nasa’s flight to sun

The launch countdown was halted with just one-minute, 55 seconds remaining, keeping the Delta IV (four) rocket at Cape Canaveral, Florida, with the Parker Solar Probe.

A last-minute technical problem has delayed Nasa’s unprecedented flight to the sun.

This followed earlier trouble in the countdown.

Nasa says it will try again on Sunday.

Once on its way, the Parker probe will venture closer to our star than any other spacecraft.

The mission is already a week late because of rocket issues.