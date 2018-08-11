- ITV Report
Mountain lion kills cat after breaking into house
A mountain lion that became trapped inside a house killed a cat before police and wildlife officers were able to scare it out.
Police in Boulder, Colorado, in the US, said the homeowner came back to the house late and found the mountain lion inside.
It appeared it had pushed through a screen and could not get back out.
The big cat roamed throughout the home for more than an hour before officers used non-lethal rounds to scare it out of the front door.