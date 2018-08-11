One dead and another seriously injured after explosion at defence firm factory

The firm said it had also launched a “full and immediate” investigation.

Wiltshire Police said it was investigating the explosion with health and safety officers, and reassured the public that they faced no further risk.

The blaze was later extinguished as emergency services contained the incident.

Fire broke out at the Chemring Countermeasures facility on Friday evening after the blast in a flare manufacturing building.

An explosion at a defence firm’s factory near Salisbury has killed one person and left another in a critical condition.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A police spokesman said: “The ambulance service contacted Wiltshire Police and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service just after 5pm today following reports of an explosion at the Chemring Countermeasures plant on High Post Road, Netton.

“Six fire crews were in attendance. Two were from Salisbury and the rest from Andover, Fordingbridge, Pewsey and Cranbourne and were supported by the incident command vehicle from Devizes.

“An initial fire on site has been extinguished. We have two casualties that have been identified.

“One of them sadly died at the scene and the other has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.”

No further details of the casualties were released and police were yet to inform next of kin on Friday night.

The spokesman added: “The incident has been contained and there is no risk to people in the local area.

“Wiltshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive will now be leading the investigation into the cause of the incident.”

With around 2,600 employees worldwide, Chemring Countermeasures produces flares, chaff and decoys to protect military and civilian air and sea platforms, the company’s website says.

It has also designed countermeasure systems for the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet.