Pedestrians make 10,000 compensation claims after tripping on pavements

Pedestrians made more than 10,000 compensation claims for trips and slips on pavements in just one year, an investigation has found. UK councils received 10,572 such claims in the 12 months to the end of May, according to Freedom of Information research by the AA. A total of £2.1 million was paid out to the successful claimants. AA president Edmund King warned the figures show that “walking can be like negotiating a minefield”.

Hillingdon Council in London had the most successful claims, paying out in 115 out of 148 cases. Liverpool City Council saw the most unsuccessful claims. It made no payouts despite receiving 448 claims. Some 365 of 421 local authorities across the UK responded to the AA’s information request. Shetland Islands Council was the only one which reported receiving no claims. A separate AA survey of 16,000 motorists found that 73% are concerned about uneven pavements. One in four (25%) have encountered damaged ironwork such as drain covers, while two-thirds (64%) have seen paths encroached by overgrown trees and hedges.

