Plane stolen by ‘suicidal’ employee crashes near Seattle

A “suicidal” airline employee stole an empty plane, took off from Seattle’s Sea-Tac International Airport and was chased by military jets before crashing into a small island, officials said. Preliminary information suggests the crash occurred because the 29-year-old man was “doing stunts in the air or lack of flying skills”, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department, said on Twitter the man was suicidal and there was no connection to terrorism.

Video showed the Horizon Air Q400 doing large loops and other dangerous stunts as the sun set on the Puget Sound. There were no passengers aboard. Authorities initially said the man was a mechanic, but Alaska Airlines later said he was believed to be a ground service agent employed by Horizon. Those employees direct aircraft for take-off and gate approach and de-ice planes. Witnesses reported seeing the plane being chased by military aircraft before it crashed on Ketron Island, south west of Tacoma, Washington.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Troyer said F-15 aircraft scrambled out of Portland, Oregon, and were in the air “within a few minutes” and the pilots kept “people on the ground safe”. The sheriff’s department said they were working to conduct a background investigation on the Pierce County resident, whose name was not immediately released. The aircraft was stolen at about 8pm, Alaska Airlines said it was in a “maintenance position” and not scheduled for a passenger flight. Horizon Air is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the US West. The Q400 is a turboprop aircraft with 76 seats.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.