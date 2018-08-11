Probe under way after ‘suicidal’ employee steals plane and crashes near Seattle

An investigation is under way into how an airline employee stole an empty plane, took off from Seattle’s Sea-Tac International Airport and crashed into a small island in the Puget Sound. The Horizon Air turboprop plane was being chased by military jets that were quickly scrambled to intercept the aircraft. The bizarre incident involving a worker authorities said was suicidal points to one of the biggest potential perils for commercial air travel – airline or airport employees causing mayhem.

“The greatest threat we have to aviation is the insider threat,” Erroll Southers, a former FBI agent and transportation security expert, told The Associated Press. “Here we have an employee who was vetted to the level to have access to the aircraft and had a skill set proficient enough to take off with that plane.” The Friday night crash happened because the 29-year-old man was “doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills”, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. The man, who was believed to have been killed, was not identified.

There was no connection to terrorism, Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department, said. Video showed the Horizon Air Q400 doing large loops and other dangerous manoeuvres as the sun set on Puget Sound. There were no passengers aboard. Authorities initially said the man was a mechanic, but officials said Saturday that the man was a Horizon employee and had clearance to be among aircraft. To their knowledge, he was not a licensed pilot. Those employees direct aircraft for takeoff and gate approach and de-ice planes. The man used a machine called a pushback tractor to first manoeuvre the aircraft so he could board and then take off, authorities added. It is unclear how he attained the skills to do loops in the aircraft before crashing about an hour after taking off, they said. Southers, the aviation security expert, said the man could have caused mass destruction. “If he had the skill set to do loops with a plane like this, he certainly had the capacity to fly it into a building and kill people on the ground,” he said.

The plane was pursued by military aircraft before it crashed on tiny Ketron Island, southwest of Tacoma, Washington. Video showed fiery flames amid trees on the island, which is sparsely populated and only accessible by ferry. No structures on the ground were damaged, Alaska Airlines said. Troyer said F-15 aircraft took off out of Portland, Oregon, were in the air “within a few minutes”, and the pilots kept “people on the ground safe”. Sheriff’s department officials said they were working to conduct a background investigation on the man. The aircraft was stolen at about 8pm. Alaska Airlines said it was in a “maintenance position” and not scheduled for a passenger flight.

